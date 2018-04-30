Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
30.04.2018 21:00:02

DGAP-News: Elanix Biotechnologies Raises up to 2.5 Million EUR Through Standby Equity Distribution Agreement and Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2017 Results

DGAP-News: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Financing/Preliminary Results
Elanix Biotechnologies Raises up to 2.5 Million EUR Through Standby Equity Distribution Agreement and Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2017 Results

30.04.2018 / 21:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

Elanix Biotechnologies Raises up to 2.5 Million EUR Through
Standby Equity Distribution Agreement

Tissue Regeneration Specialist Enters SEDA Agreement with Yorkville Advisors and Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Berlin, Germany, 30 April , 2018 -- Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN), a developer of tissue regeneration products for chronic and acute wound care and advanced skin care products for dermatological and gynaecological applications, has announced it has entered a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement (SEDA) with Yorkville Advisors Global. Under the terms of the agreement, Yorkville has committed to provide up to EUR 2.5 million in equity financing over a 24-month period. As a result of the agreement, the share capital of Elanix will increase over time when the SEDA is used.

"This SEDA provides Elanix with the financial flexibility to deliver on several product development milestones as well as ramping up our sales and marketing activities," said Tomas J. Svoboda, CEO of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. "This additional equity funding will enable to us to build on the significant progress we have made with product development and positioning to date."

In addition to announcing the SEDA, Elanix has also published its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2017. Based on unaudited numbers, the company achieved revenues of EUR 328,148 for the fiscal year. The company's net loss after taxes for FY17 is EUR 3,830 million compared to net losses of EUR 1,891 million in 2016. Elanix intends to publish its fully audited 2017 financial results on June 30th 2018 and to hold its Annual Shareholders' Meeting End of August 2018.

"Elanix is executing well towards our stated business plan," said Tomas Svoboda. "Our 2017 results reflect a year of investment and expansion. We have successfully brought our first product to EU market and we are now in a strong position to expand our product portfolio in both advanced skin care and wound care. At Elanix we are dedicated to using innovative cell technologies to advance patient wound care and accelerate healing processes."
Elanix has already launched GYNrepair(R) cream, developed and marketed by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Repair-A SA, which is designed for use on the genital external mucosa to soothe the feeling of discomfort, twinges and dryness. Later this year, Elanix plans to expand its range of advanced skin care products with the SKINrepair(R) dermatological cream, intended to be used for sensitive or weakened skin with a tendency to irregularities. In addition, Elanix's "FirstCover" bioactive skin dressing which offers accelerated healing for burns, trauma and plastic surgery, is expected to receive market authorization in EU and CH as a medical device and be commercially available in 2020.
####

Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for chronic and acute wound care as well as specialty cosmetics for dermatological and gynaecological applications. Additionally, Elanix provides services in cell therapy and related technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix has registered headquarters in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Wiesbaden, Germany and Nyon, Switzerland. It is listed in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN.F. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

Yorkville Advisors Global, LP is a globally active investment manager for specialized financing solutions for listed stock corporations. The Healthcare Division of Yorkville, headed by managing director Saad Gilani, invests in a wide range of life science enterprises in the USA and Europe, specializing in biotechnology, molecular diagnostics, surgical instruments and medical products.

Contacts:

Elanix Biotechnologies AG  
Magdalena Onyszkiewicz  
Tel: +41 78 667 36 50  
investor.relations@elanix-bt.com  
 

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements:
This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


30.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG
Kurfürstendamm 32
10719 Berlin
Germany
ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4
WKN: A0WMJQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf

 
End of News DGAP News Service

681123  30.04.2018 

