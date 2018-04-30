DGAP-News: Elanix Biotechnologies Raises up to 2.5 Million EUR Through Standby Equity Distribution Agreement and Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2017 Results

|
Elanix Biotechnologies Raises up to 2.5 Million EUR Through Standby Equity Distribution Agreement and Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2017 Results
Elanix Biotechnologies Raises up to 2.5 Million EUR Through
Tissue Regeneration Specialist Enters SEDA Agreement with Yorkville Advisors and Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2017 Results
"This SEDA provides Elanix with the financial flexibility to deliver on several product development milestones as well as ramping up our sales and marketing activities," said Tomas J. Svoboda, CEO of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. "This additional equity funding will enable to us to build on the significant progress we have made with product development and positioning to date."
In addition to announcing the SEDA, Elanix has also published its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2017. Based on unaudited numbers, the company achieved revenues of EUR 328,148 for the fiscal year. The company's net loss after taxes for FY17 is EUR 3,830 million compared to net losses of EUR 1,891 million in 2016. Elanix intends to publish its fully audited 2017 financial results on June 30th 2018 and to hold its Annual Shareholders' Meeting End of August 2018.
"Elanix is executing well towards our stated business plan," said Tomas Svoboda. "Our 2017 results reflect a year of investment and expansion. We have successfully brought our first product to EU market and we are now in a strong position to expand our product portfolio in both advanced skin care and wound care. At Elanix we are dedicated to using innovative cell technologies to advance patient wound care and accelerate healing processes."
Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for chronic and acute wound care as well as specialty cosmetics for dermatological and gynaecological applications. Additionally, Elanix provides services in cell therapy and related technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.
Elanix has registered headquarters in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Wiesbaden, Germany and Nyon, Switzerland. It is listed in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN.F. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.
Yorkville Advisors Global, LP is a globally active investment manager for specialized financing solutions for listed stock corporations. The Healthcare Division of Yorkville, headed by managing director Saad Gilani, invests in a wide range of life science enterprises in the USA and Europe, specializing in biotechnology, molecular diagnostics, surgical instruments and medical products.
Contacts:
ISIN:
DE000A0WMJQ4
WKN:
A0WMJQ
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
