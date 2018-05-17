<
17.05.2018 09:48:44

DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Sales increase to a record turnover in the first quarter of 2018

DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Einhell Germany AG: Sales increase to a record turnover in the first quarter of 2018

17.05.2018 / 09:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information of the Einhell Group

 

Sales increase to a record turnover in the first quarter of 2018

 

Record turnover

Innovative products for do-it-yourself have significantly increased sales in the worldwide operating Einhell Group. Especially the cordless battery-driven devices of the Power X-Change range are accept very well from our customers.

In the first quarter of the year 2018 Einhell generated revenues of EUR 153.7 million (previous year EUR 137.2 million). Compared to the previous year, revenues increased around 12.0%.

Significant increase in earnings

The Einhell Group generated profit before taxes of EUR 11.7 million (previous year: EUR 9.4 million) from January to March 2018. The pre-tax margin amounts to 7.6% (previous year: 6.9%).

Purchase price allocation (PPA) effects squeezed earnings by EUR 0.4 million. Adjusted for PPA effects, profit before taxes amounts to EUR 12.2 million and the pre-tax margin is 7.9%

The earnings situation thus improved further compared to the previous year.

The net income after minority's interest amount to EUR 8.1 million (previous year: EUR 6.4 million) in the period under review. The profit per share amount to EUR 2.1 (previous year EUR 1.7).

Landau/Isar, 17 May 2018

The Board of Directors


17.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

687021  17.05.2018 

