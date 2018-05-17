DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Sales increase to a record turnover in the first quarter of 2018

DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Einhell Germany AG: Sales increase to a record turnover in the first quarter of 2018



17.05.2018 / 09:48

Information of the Einhell Group

Sales increase to a record turnover in the first quarter of 2018

Record turnover

Innovative products for do-it-yourself have significantly increased sales in the worldwide operating Einhell Group. Especially the cordless battery-driven devices of the Power X-Change range are accept very well from our customers.

In the first quarter of the year 2018 Einhell generated revenues of EUR 153.7 million (previous year EUR 137.2 million). Compared to the previous year, revenues increased around 12.0%.

Significant increase in earnings

The Einhell Group generated profit before taxes of EUR 11.7 million (previous year: EUR 9.4 million) from January to March 2018. The pre-tax margin amounts to 7.6% (previous year: 6.9%).

Purchase price allocation (PPA) effects squeezed earnings by EUR 0.4 million. Adjusted for PPA effects, profit before taxes amounts to EUR 12.2 million and the pre-tax margin is 7.9%

The earnings situation thus improved further compared to the previous year.

The net income after minority's interest amount to EUR 8.1 million (previous year: EUR 6.4 million) in the period under review. The profit per share amount to EUR 2.1 (previous year EUR 1.7).

Landau/Isar, 17 May 2018

