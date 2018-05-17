|
17.05.2018 09:48:44
DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Sales increase to a record turnover in the first quarter of 2018
|
DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Information of the Einhell Group
Sales increase to a record turnover in the first quarter of 2018
Record turnover
Innovative products for do-it-yourself have significantly increased sales in the worldwide operating Einhell Group. Especially the cordless battery-driven devices of the Power X-Change range are accept very well from our customers.
In the first quarter of the year 2018 Einhell generated revenues of EUR 153.7 million (previous year EUR 137.2 million). Compared to the previous year, revenues increased around 12.0%.
Significant increase in earnings
The Einhell Group generated profit before taxes of EUR 11.7 million (previous year: EUR 9.4 million) from January to March 2018. The pre-tax margin amounts to 7.6% (previous year: 6.9%).
Purchase price allocation (PPA) effects squeezed earnings by EUR 0.4 million. Adjusted for PPA effects, profit before taxes amounts to EUR 12.2 million and the pre-tax margin is 7.9%
The earnings situation thus improved further compared to the previous year.
The net income after minority's interest amount to EUR 8.1 million (previous year: EUR 6.4 million) in the period under review. The profit per share amount to EUR 2.1 (previous year EUR 1.7).
Landau/Isar, 17 May 2018
The Board of Directors
17.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9951-942-166
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9951-942-293
|E-mail:
|helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005654933, DE0005654909
|WKN:
|565493, 565490
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
687021 17.05.2018
