28.03.2018 16:30:11

DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG: EYEMAXX launches issue of its 2018/2023 corporate bond - securities offering prospectus approved

DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
EYEMAXX Real Estate AG: EYEMAXX launches issue of its 2018/2023 corporate bond - securities offering prospectus approved

28.03.2018 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

EYEMAXX launches issue of its 2018/2023 corporate bond - securities offering prospectus approved

 

- Issue volume of up to EUR 30 million and interest coupon of 5.50 percent p.a.

- Public offer in Germany and Austria from 19-24 April 2018 and private placement

- Proceeds to serve to finance growth to implement real estate projects

- Voluntary exchange offer for the EYEMAXX bond 2013/2019 from 3-16 April 2018

Aschaffenburg, 28 March 2018 - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0V9L94) has launched the issue of its corporate bond (ISIN DE000A2GSSP3) with an issue volume of up to EUR 30 million and a term of five years through to 25 April 2023. The coupon is 5.50 percent p.a. with semi-annual interest payments, on 26 October and 26 April of each year.

The bond is to be offered as part of a public offering in Germany and Austria and also as part of a private placement for subscription by institutional investors. The public offer commences on 19 April 2018 and ends on 24 April 2018 (3.00pm) subject to premature closing. The bearer bonds can be subscribed from a nominal amount of EUR 1,000. It is planned to include the bonds on Deutsche Börse AG's Open Market (OTC trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) on 26 April 2018.

EYEMAXX will use the gross proceeds of EUR 30 million to use additional opportunities for growth from projects which it has already partially secured in the real estate sector. The focus is on developing projects with residential and commercial properties as well as serviced, micro and student apartments. In addition the funds will be used to expand and modernise individual portfolio properties that the company already holds.

EYEMAXX Real Estate is also inviting holders of its bearer bond 2013/2019 to exchange these for the new bonds. The exchange ratio is 1:1. If the offer is accepted by EYEMAXX, for each 2013/2019 bond investors will receive one 2018/2023 bond together with the accrued interest on the 2013/2019 bond and a one-off extraordinary payment of EUR 23.75. The voluntary exchange offer starts on 3 April 2018 and runs through to 16 April 2018.

The securities offering prospectus for the 2018/2023 bond was approved today by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin - German Financial Services Supervisory Authority). It is available on EYEMAXX Real Estate AG's Web site: www.eyemaxx.com. The transaction is being supported by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG and equinet Bank AG as joint bookrunners and joint global coordinators.

About EYEMAXX Real Estate AG
EYEMAXX Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record,
focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, EYEMAXX also realises
nursing homes in Germany and commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent
past its corporate strategy has also included developing urban districts in Germany.

EYEMAXX' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and
and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing
rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, EYEMAXX uses the expertise offered by its
experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a
well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and
projects. The current project pipeline has thus been expanded to about EUR 760 million.

Shares of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are also listed on the stock exchange.

You can find more information at www.eyemaxx.com

Contact

Investor Relations/Financial Press
Peggy Kropmanns, Axel Mühlhaus
edicto GmbH
eyemaxx@edicto.de
Telephone: +49 69 90550556


28.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG
Auhofstraße 25
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
Phone: +43. 2235. 81 071 -0
Fax: +43. 2235. 81 071 715
E-mail: office@eyemaxx.com
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com
ISIN: DE000A0V9L94, DE000A1TM2T3, DE000A12T374 ,
WKN: A0V9L9, A1TM2T, A12T37
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

670029  28.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=670029&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

