|
28.03.2018 16:30:11
DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG
|
DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
CORPORATE NEWS
EYEMAXX launches issue of its 2018/2023 corporate bond - securities offering prospectus approved
- Issue volume of up to EUR 30 million and interest coupon of 5.50 percent p.a.
- Public offer in Germany and Austria from 19-24 April 2018 and private placement
- Proceeds to serve to finance growth to implement real estate projects
- Voluntary exchange offer for the EYEMAXX bond 2013/2019 from 3-16 April 2018
Aschaffenburg, 28 March 2018 - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0V9L94) has launched the issue of its corporate bond (ISIN DE000A2GSSP3) with an issue volume of up to EUR 30 million and a term of five years through to 25 April 2023. The coupon is 5.50 percent p.a. with semi-annual interest payments, on 26 October and 26 April of each year.
EYEMAXX will use the gross proceeds of EUR 30 million to use additional opportunities for growth from projects which it has already partially secured in the real estate sector. The focus is on developing projects with residential and commercial properties as well as serviced, micro and student apartments. In addition the funds will be used to expand and modernise individual portfolio properties that the company already holds.
EYEMAXX Real Estate is also inviting holders of its bearer bond 2013/2019 to exchange these for the new bonds. The exchange ratio is 1:1. If the offer is accepted by EYEMAXX, for each 2013/2019 bond investors will receive one 2018/2023 bond together with the accrued interest on the 2013/2019 bond and a one-off extraordinary payment of EUR 23.75. The voluntary exchange offer starts on 3 April 2018 and runs through to 16 April 2018.
The securities offering prospectus for the 2018/2023 bond was approved today by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin - German Financial Services Supervisory Authority). It is available on EYEMAXX Real Estate AG's Web site: www.eyemaxx.com. The transaction is being supported by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG and equinet Bank AG as joint bookrunners and joint global coordinators.
EYEMAXX' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and
Shares of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock
You can find more information at www.eyemaxx.com
Contact
Investor Relations/Financial Press
28.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EYEMAXX Real Estate AG
|Auhofstraße 25
|63741 Aschaffenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+43. 2235. 81 071 -0
|Fax:
|+43. 2235. 81 071 715
|E-mail:
|office@eyemaxx.com
|Internet:
|www.eyemaxx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0V9L94, DE000A1TM2T3, DE000A12T374 ,
|WKN:
|A0V9L9, A1TM2T, A12T37
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
670029 28.03.2018
Nachrichten zu EYEMAXX Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16:30
|DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (EQS Group)
|
16:30
|DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-DD: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-DD: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (EQS Group)
|
21.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (EQS Group)
|
21.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (EQS Group)
|
21.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (EQS Group)
|
21.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu EYEMAXX Real Estate AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Zur Wochenmitte dominieren die Bären an den Börsen in Übersee.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}