|
21.05.2018 21:34:18
DGAP-News: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP
|
DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG / Key word(s): Alliance
- LEVERAGING EVOTEC'S PHENOTYPIC SCREENING CAPABILITIES AND COMPOUND LIBRARIES WITH AN INITIAL FOCUS ON SOLID TUMOURS
Evotec has built one of the industry's broadest and most innovative pre-clinical discovery and development platforms. This includes in particular an industry-leading phenotypic screening platform with unique compound libraries and associated target deconvolution capabilities. The collaboration intends to leverage these capabilities with an initial focus on solid tumours.
Celgene receives exclusive opt-in rights to license worldwide rights to all programmes developed within this collaboration. Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec will receive an upfront payment of $ 65 m and may be eligible to receive significant milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on each licensed programme.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said: "We are extremely pleased and encouraged about the opportunity to enter into a second major alliance with our colleagues at Celgene. Our first alliance in neurodegenerative diseases has already proven that both companies and teams are united by the same spirit and objectives bringing new and better treatment to patients."
Contact Evotec AG:
Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
21.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec AG
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
688033 21.05.2018
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EVOTEC AGmehr Analysen
|15.05.18
|EVOTEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|10.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.18
|EVOTEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|15.05.18
|EVOTEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|10.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.18
|EVOTEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|11.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|10.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|03.05.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.04.18
|EVOTEC buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.17
|EVOTEC Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.08.17
|EVOTEC Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.08.17
|EVOTEC Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.17
|EVOTEC Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.07.17
|EVOTEC Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.05.18
|EVOTEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.05.18
|EVOTEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.03.18
|EVOTEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.18
|EVOTEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.17
|EVOTEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Inside (Anzeige)
|
18.05.18
|Im Würgegriff der Politik
|
18.05.18
|Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
|
18.05.18
|SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
|
14.05.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}