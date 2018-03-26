DGAP-News: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

EVOTEC LAUNCHES INDIGO, A UNIQUE INTEGRATED DRUG DEVELOPMENT SOLUTION FOR ACCELERATING EARLY DRUG CANDIDATES INTO THE CLINIC



26.03.2018 / 07:29

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



INDIGO(R) is the market leading integrated drug development solution that accelerates drug candidate delivery from candidate selection through to IND submission in typically less than 52 weeks Hamburg, Germany, 26 March 2018:

Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) has launched its accelerated drug development service INDiGO(R). With the launch of INDiGO(R), Evotec's expertise and capabilities are uniquely combined under one roof to deliver better drug candidates to patients faster and more efficiently than standard industry approaches.



INDiGO(R) is a proven development solution that has been successfully executed by Evotec's recent acquisition of Aptuit for several years, who are market leaders in providing high-value integrated drug discovery and development solutions. The INDiGO(R) service has been proven to reduce the time and cost of pre-clinical drug development whilst delivering a high-quality data package for CTA/IND level regulatory filings. Typical INDiGO(R) activities include: API manufacture, formulation development, clinical supply, safety assessment, DMPK, bioanalysis and biomarkers, and regulatory submission documents preparation. Evotec's partners benefit from a single, integrated provider for all required functions and capabilities coupled with best-in-class project management and seasoned scientific leadership.



Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Evotec's INDiGO(R) delivers to our partners a truly integrated approach to accelerate development of their drug candidates to regulatory submission in the most time- and cost-efficient manner. Our track record and expertise in combing the appropriate scientific knowledge with the right technical processes and project management ensures on time and budget delivery of clinic ready candidates. INDiGO(R) allows our customers to seamlessly transition from candidate selection into the regulatory space and to patients efficiently and quickly." Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) has launched its accelerated drug development service INDiGO. With the launch of INDiGO, Evotec's expertise and capabilities are uniquely combined under one roof to deliver better drug candidates to patients faster and more efficiently than standard industry approaches.INDiGOis a proven development solution that has been successfully executed by Evotec's recent acquisition of Aptuit for several years, who are market leaders in providing high-value integrated drug discovery and development solutions. The INDiGOservice has been proven to reduce the time and cost of pre-clinical drug development whilst delivering a high-quality data package for CTA/IND level regulatory filings. Typical INDiGOactivities include:Evotec's partners benefit from a single, integrated provider for all required functions and capabilities coupled with best-in-class project management and seasoned scientific leadership."Evotec's INDiGOdelivers to our partners a truly integrated approach to accelerate development of their drug candidates to regulatory submission in the most time- and cost-efficient manner. Our track record and expertise in combing the appropriate scientific knowledge with the right technical processes and project management ensures on time and budget delivery of clinic ready candidates. INDiGOallows our customers to seamlessly transition from candidate selection into the regulatory space and to patients efficiently and quickly."

Dr Roberto Dorigatti, Senior Vice President, Integrated Development Programmes, said: "Our INDiGO(R) is a truly integrated drug development solution. It is unique in the industry and has a proven track record of success in dramatically reducing (by more than 50%) time and costs during the IND-enabling phase of development and never compromising quality and scientific integrity. Our experienced team understands drug development and not only executes projects but proactively contributes to the science and strategy to expedite new medicines to the market."



For further information on INDiGO(R) and integrated development, please use the following links to a development e-book, an electronic facilities tour, and a talking head:



Facility tour -

E-book -

Talking Head -



About Evotec AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec AG:

Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com "Our INDiGOis a truly integrated drug development solution. It is unique in the industry and has a proven track record of success in dramatically reducing (by more than 50%) time and costs during the IND-enabling phase of development and never compromising quality and scientific integrity. Our experienced team understands drug development and not only executes projects but proactively contributes to the science and strategy to expedite new medicines to the market."For further information on INDiGOand integrated development, please use the following links to a development e-book, an electronic facilities tour, and a talking head:Facility tour - http://bit.ly/Evotec-indigo-facility_tour E-book - http://bit.ly/Evotec-Indigo-ebook Talking Head - http://bit.ly/Evotec-Indigo-Rob_Dorigatti About Evotec AGEvotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSInformation set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

26.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

