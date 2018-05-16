DGAP-News: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Dieter Weisshaar to become new chairman of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG

DGAP-News: EASY SOFTWARE AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

EASY SOFTWARE AG: Dieter Weisshaar to become new chairman of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG



16.05.2018

Dieter Weisshaar to become new chairman of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG



Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany - May 16, 2018. Dieter Weisshaar, a software executive with international experience, will become CEO of EASY SOFTWARE AG. Effective June 1, 2018 he will be in charge of business strategy as well as the business units Sales and Marketing, and of internationalizing the company. Together with CFO Thorsten Eska, he will drive EASY SOFTWARE's growth. In the medium term, the Management Board expects a profitable growth figure per year.



An international top manager with a focus on growth



53-year-old Dieter Weisshaar has 20 years of international executive experience in the technology industry. In particular, the economist can boast expertise in the sales, customer service, product management and marketing areas of market leaders such as IBM, ThyssenKrupp Information Services, Oracle, and T-Systems.



As a digitization expert, he significantly increased the pace of growth of Munich-based B2X Solutions GmbH in his position as Chief Commercial Officer, disproportionately enhancing the earning power of the fast growing business over several years. One of his successes, for instance, was an extensive outsourcing service contract for Microsoft in 130 countries. Last but not least, he was in charge of implementing a cloud platform in the post-sales service with Real Time Analytics. As entrepreneur and founder he also developed the software company swarmOS.



"Dieter Weisshaar is a top manager who has proven over and over that he can significantly increase a company's value," says Oliver Krautscheid, chairman of the Supervisory Board.



Mr. Weisshaar himself also expects productive collaboration: "Against the backdrop of the current GDPR, document and workflow management are a future-oriented area of growth. As one of the leading companies in this sector, EASY SOFTWARE has tremendous potential, both in domestic and global terms," explained Mr. Weisshaar.



The Supervisory Board would like to thank Willy Cremers for his excellent work and successful reorganization of EASY SOFTWARE AG. To ensure trouble-free induction, Willy Cremers will be on board as CEO at EASY SOFTWARE AG until August 31, 2018.



The Management Board

EASY SOFTWARE AG





About EASY SOFTWARE:



Based in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany, EASY SOFTWARE AG has been developing sustainable solutions for electronic files and archiving as well as process automation since 1990: efficient, easy-to-install, and easy-to-maintain. This applies, for instance, to digital invoice processing, contract management, HR, as well as numerous other business divisions and departments.



With more than 12,800 cross-industry customer installations, EASY SOFTWARE AG is a leading manufacturer of electronic document management, digital archiving and workflow solutions in Germany. Its foreign subsidiaries are located in Europe, Asia, and the United States. More information at





