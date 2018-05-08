DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Extends Leadership Position in CMICs with over 3.5 billion Units Shipped

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch

Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Extends Leadership Position in CMICs with over 3.5 billion Units Shipped



As market demand for CMIC technology intensifies, Dialog adds to its suite of development tools to further accelerate customer product designs



London, United Kingdom - May 8, 2018 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), the provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting (SSL) and Bluetooth(R) low energy (LE) technology, today announced a significant milestone for its Configurable Mixed-signal ICs (CMICs), with over 3.5 billion CMICs having been shipped to date. The milestone validates Dialog's configurable technology, including the highly successful GreenPAK(TM) product family, as the leading choice for the market.

Dialog has achieved this milestone by simplifying rapid development of electronic products for design engineers. To further support design engineers' work with GreenPAK CMICs, Dialog has released a range of development tool platforms for designers using the recently introduced GreenPAK SLG46826 and SLG46824 CMIC devices.

A total of five development platforms are now available to support these devices, giving design engineers the richest set of options to develop electronics products using GreenPAK devices. The three backbone platforms in the GreenPAK tools portfolio - the DIP Development Platform, the Advanced Development Platform and the Pro Development Platform - will all support development on the SLG46826 and SLG46824.

The Spice Simulation Platform is also available and working for these device types, offering the advantage of a truly zero-cost development tool suite when combined with the GreenPAK Designer Software, which is available as a free download. The newest development platform, the In-System Programming Board, will support both in-system debug (ISD) and in-system programming (ISP)

The SLG46826 and SLG46824 GPAK devices are both available in a 2.0 x 3.0 mm 20-pin STQFN packages, and are the market's first CMICs that support in-system programming (ISP) using a simple I2C serial interface. This streamlines the development process, as it allows the installation of an un-programmed GreenPAK device on the PCB, and supports programming of the Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) in-system, for easy system checkout. This flexibility is also beneficial in the production environment, as it is easy to modify the configuration or add functionality to these devices, by programming the non-volatile memory on the production line.

"We've seen our CMIC products grow rapidly with over 3.5 billion units shipped, led by the rapid adoption of our GreenPAK family," said John Teegen, Vice President and General Manager of Dialog's Configurable Mixed-signal Business Unit. "One of the primary reasons for GreenPAK's outstanding market success is the set of high quality development tools that Dialog offers to support the family. We are continuing this tradition with the latest generation of silicon devices, and adding even more development platform options to support the SLG46824 and SLG46826. These new tools will increase the speed that our customers can design these devices into their end products."

More information on the entire line of GPAK development tools can be found at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/greenpak-development-tools

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,050 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

