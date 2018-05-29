DGAP-News: DEMIRE leases 7,350 square metres to toom in Münster

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sales Result

29.05.2018 / 08:00

DEMIRE leases 7,350 square metres to toom in Münster



Langen, 29 May 2018 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has renewed the lease for a DIY store at Hammerstrasse 455-459 in Münster (North Rhine Westphalia). The property is owned by the subsidiary BBV 10. Earlier than scheduled, the current tenant, toom, signed a new lease for a term of ten years from February 2019. As a result of the early renewal, the average remaining term of leases has increased from around one to around 11 years. The property, which was built in 1991, has a rental area of around 7,350 square metres and 200 parking spaces. The one-floor DIY store with garden centre is conveniently located for motorists right on the busy B54.



Münster has a centrality index of 127 (Germany: 100) and a purchasing power index of 107 (Germany: 100), which puts it ahead of the German average.



About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE - First in Secondary Locations

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate holdings in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering German metropolitan areas. The company's specific forte is its focus on these second-tier cities - its claim being "First in Secondary Locations" - and on a range of assets that appeals to both internationally active and regionally rooted tenants. Having expanded rapidly between 2013 and 2016 both by buying single properties and by acquiring equity interests, DEMIRE held a portfolio with a combined lettable area of around 1 million sqm and a fair market value of more than EUR 1 billion by the end of the 2017 financial year.



The portfolio focus on office, retail and logistics assets results in exactly the kind of risk/reward structure that DEMIRE considers appropriate for the business line of commercial real estate. The Company puts a premium on long-term contracts with solvent tenants in anticipation of stable and sustainable rent revenues. DEMIRE has set itself the goal to keep optimising its corporate structure. To this end, it pursue an active property management approach out of the conviction that it is the best way to achieve economies of scale and portfolio optimisations.



