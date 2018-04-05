<
05.04.2018 09:00:06

DGAP-News: Coreo AG

DGAP-News: Coreo's real estate portfolio continues to grow: Purchase agreement signed for 430 residential units in Göttingen, Germany

DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Coreo's real estate portfolio continues to grow: Purchase agreement signed for 430 residential units in Göttingen, Germany

05.04.2018 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coreo's real estate portfolio continues to grow: Purchase agreement signed for 430 residential units in Göttingen, Germany
 

Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 5 April 2018 - Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV, ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6, Ticker: NNS) has signed a purchase agreement to acquire a residential real estate portfolio with 430 almost fully leased microapartments in and around Göttingen, Germany. With this transaction, Coreo continues to expand its residential portfolio and has gained not only a high and steady cashflow, but also significant value added potential.

The 430 residential properties are distributed over 12 blocks of flats and are primarily located in Göttingen's city centre. With over 13,000 m² of lettable space, the residential properties currently generate approx. EUR 1.2 million net rental income per year. The purchase price is around EUR 9.5 million. Coreo plans to tap into the high potential for value appreciation in the coming years through further investments and active asset management.

"We intend to technologically modernise the portfolio and raise the standard of the residential properties. The property market in Göttingen has shown good growth and there is a sustained demand for small residential properties. As a university city, around 20 % of Göttingen's population are students, along with many young professionals. Against this background, we anticipate a sustainable, significant increase in the value of the properties," explains Coreo Chairman Marin Marinov.


About Coreo AG
Frankfurt am Main based Coreo AG, is a real estate company focussing on commercial and residential properties in Germany. It aims to develop and manage a value-driven real estate portfolio. Active asset management of the properties and their redevelopment shall create high rental income and attractive sales proceeds, so that Coreo establishes itself as a profitable and successful real estate company in the long term.


Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Börner
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 69 219396-0

05.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

671327  05.04.2018 

