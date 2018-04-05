|
05.04.2018 09:00:06
DGAP-News: Coreo AG
|
DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Coreo's real estate portfolio continues to grow: Purchase agreement signed for 430 residential units in Göttingen, Germany
Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 5 April 2018 - Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV, ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6, Ticker: NNS) has signed a purchase agreement to acquire a residential real estate portfolio with 430 almost fully leased microapartments in and around Göttingen, Germany. With this transaction, Coreo continues to expand its residential portfolio and has gained not only a high and steady cashflow, but also significant value added potential.
The 430 residential properties are distributed over 12 blocks of flats and are primarily located in Göttingen's city centre. With over 13,000 m² of lettable space, the residential properties currently generate approx. EUR 1.2 million net rental income per year. The purchase price is around EUR 9.5 million. Coreo plans to tap into the high potential for value appreciation in the coming years through further investments and active asset management.
"We intend to technologically modernise the portfolio and raise the standard of the residential properties. The property market in Göttingen has shown good growth and there is a sustained demand for small residential properties. As a university city, around 20 % of Göttingen's population are students, along with many young professionals. Against this background, we anticipate a sustainable, significant increase in the value of the properties," explains Coreo Chairman Marin Marinov.
Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Börner
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 69 219396-0
05.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Coreo AG
|Grüneburgweg 18
|60322 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 2193 96-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 2193 96-150
|E-mail:
|ir@coreo.de
|Internet:
|www.coreo.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9VV6
|WKN:
|A0B9VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
671327 05.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Coreo AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG (EQS Group)
|
09:00
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG (EQS Group)
|
20.12.17
|DGAP-Ad hoc: Coreo AG (EQS Group)
|
20.12.17
|DGAP-Ad hoc: Coreo AG (EQS Group)
|
05.09.17
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG (EQS Group)
|
05.09.17
|DGAP-News: Coreo AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Coreo AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen gestartet
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am Donnerstag stehen die Zeichen an den Märkten auf Grün.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}