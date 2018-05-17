DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical integrates St. Marien Hospital Ratingen into the telematics infrastructure (TI)

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CompuGroup Medical integrates St. Marien Hospital Ratingen into the telematics infrastructure (TI)



17.05.2018 / 11:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Koblenz, 17 May 2018 - In addition to the successful rollout of the telematics infrastructure in medical practices (currently around 25,000) and medical care centers, CompuGroup Medical SE (CGM) is now connecting an increasing number of hospitals to the digital data highway for the healthcare sector. Only a few weeks after signing the contract, the St. Marien Hospital in Ratingen now has a running connection to the telematics infrastructure in five outpatient clinics.

The St. Marien Hospital has long used CGM CLINICAL as hospital information system in the inpatient and outpatient areas. Thanks to the TI conformity of CGM CLINICAL - confirmed by gematik - the conditions for a TI entry were ideal. The attractive funding opportunities and the additional value-added applications arising from the telematics infrastructure were further decisive arguments in favor for the hospital management. "In any case, the TI introduction in our house was due anyway. Of course, our early/timely involvement has brought us significant cost advantages. However, it was just as important to us to gain experience with the technology early on in order to make our house fit for the further expansion stages," says Alexander Hammer, deputy CEO and general manager of St. Marien Hospital.

Only secure professional networking, as guaranteed by the TI, can form the basis for the rapid expansion of apps, even for helpful patients.

The TI Ready Workshop is the prelude to every TI implementation project in hospitals. This involves a check-up of the IT network and all essential framework parameters. The workshop culminates with a clear roadmap for the further course of the project. The analysis of St. Marien Hospital showed that all indicators were green in the key areas. The project continued without any hitches, with the same highly focused approach. During the development of the technical components and connection, great attention was paid to maintaining the familiar user interface in CGM CLINICAL; the training efforts required were correspondingly low.

"I am surprised and at the same time pleased that the internal organizational effort for the TI introduction has remained very limited. Overall, the project progressed professionally and smoothly. And then It is clear that the CGM project team has extensive expertise and experience in TI implementation," says Kai Schink, IT Director at St. Marien Hospital.

"We offer our customers the entire TI implementation from a single source, from hardware installation to the connection of the hospital information system, including customized backup and recovery concepts. This is a decisive success factor," says Thomas Simon, Area Vice President Clinical DE.

About CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical is one of the world's leading eHealth companies with annual sales of over 580 million euros. Its software products to support all medical and organizational activities in medical practices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals, its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute to a safer and more efficient healthcare system. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of over 1 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacies and other service providers in outpatient and inpatient facilities. With its own locations in 19 countries and products in 55 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the largest ranges among service providers. Around 4,600 highly qualified employees are committed to sustainable solutions for the growing demands in the health care sector.



Contact for the editorial office:

CompuGroup Medical SE

Oliver Bruzek

Chief Communication Officer

Politics and Corporate Communications

T +49 (0) 261 8000-6100

F +49 (0) 261 8000-3100

E-mail: press@cgm.com