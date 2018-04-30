Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
30.04.2018 18:08:22

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Total Voting Rights Announcement

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Total Voting Rights Announcement

30.04.2018 / 18:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 30 April 2018

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Total Voting Rights Announcement

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") hereby announces that the total number of the Company shares and voting rights amounts to 9,738,722,610 as at 30 April 2018.

The total number has changed as a consequence of the capital increase of 10 April 2018.

The share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 973,872,261 represented by 9,738,722,610 ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.10 each.
For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


30.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart

 
End of News DGAP News Service

681069  30.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=681069&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

