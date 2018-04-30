|
30.04.2018 18:08:22
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Total Voting Rights Announcement
|
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") hereby announces that the total number of the Company shares and voting rights amounts to 9,738,722,610 as at 30 April 2018.
The total number has changed as a consequence of the capital increase of 10 April 2018.
The share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 973,872,261 represented by 9,738,722,610 ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.10 each.
INVESTORS
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Kirchhoff Consult AG
30.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
681069 30.04.2018
Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUPmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CPI PROPERTY GROUPmehr Analysen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}