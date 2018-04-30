DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Total Voting Rights Announcement

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Total Voting Rights Announcement



30.04.2018 / 18:08

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 30 April 2018



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Total Voting Rights Announcement

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") hereby announces that the total number of the Company shares and voting rights amounts to 9,738,722,610 as at 30 April 2018.

The total number has changed as a consequence of the capital increase of 10 April 2018.

The share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 973,872,261 represented by 9,738,722,610 ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.10 each.

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com



MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de