10.04.2018 18:03:02
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI PROPERTY GROUP new capital increase.
The new ordinary shares, having a par value of EUR 0.10 were issued today at a subscription price of EUR 0.20 per new ordinary share in a reserved capital increase under the Company's authorized share capital. All the new shares were subscribed by RINDOSTERN S.à r.l., an entity closely associated with Mr. Radovan Vitek. The new shares were fully paid up by a cash contribution further strengthening the Company's equity.
The corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased today from EUR 948,872,261 represented by 9,488,722,610 ordinary shares to EUR 973,872,261 represented by 9,738,722,610 ordinary shares.
The total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 9,738,722,610 as of 10 April 2018.
Kirchhoff Consult AG
10.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
673199 10.04.2018
