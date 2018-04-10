DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase

CPI PROPERTY GROUP new capital increase



10.04.2018 / 18:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 10 April 2018

CPI PROPERTY GROUP new capital increase.



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the issue of 250,000,000 new ordinary shares for a global subscription price of EUR 50 million.

The new ordinary shares, having a par value of EUR 0.10 were issued today at a subscription price of EUR 0.20 per new ordinary share in a reserved capital increase under the Company's authorized share capital. All the new shares were subscribed by RINDOSTERN S.à r.l., an entity closely associated with Mr. Radovan Vitek. The new shares were fully paid up by a cash contribution further strengthening the Company's equity.

The corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased today from EUR 948,872,261 represented by 9,488,722,610 ordinary shares to EUR 973,872,261 represented by 9,738,722,610 ordinary shares.

The total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 9,738,722,610 as of 10 April 2018.



