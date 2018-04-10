<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.04.2018 18:03:02

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP new capital increase

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase
CPI PROPERTY GROUP new capital increase

10.04.2018 / 18:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 10 April 2018

CPI PROPERTY GROUP new capital increase.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the issue of 250,000,000 new ordinary shares for a global subscription price of EUR 50 million.

The new ordinary shares, having a par value of EUR 0.10 were issued today at a subscription price of EUR 0.20 per new ordinary share in a reserved capital increase under the Company's authorized share capital. All the new shares were subscribed by RINDOSTERN S.à r.l., an entity closely associated with Mr. Radovan Vitek. The new shares were fully paid up by a cash contribution further strengthening the Company's equity.

The corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased today from EUR 948,872,261 represented by 9,488,722,610 ordinary shares to EUR 973,872,261 represented by 9,738,722,610 ordinary shares.

The total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 9,738,722,610 as of 10 April 2018.

For further information please contact:

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


10.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart

 
End of News DGAP News Service

673199  10.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=673199&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUPmehr Nachrichten

18:03
 DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (EQS Group)
06.04.18
 DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (EQS Group)
06.04.18
 DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (EQS Group)
30.03.18
 DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (EQS Group)
29.03.18
 DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (EQS Group)
19.03.18
 DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (EQS Group)
12.03.18
 DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (EQS Group)
08.03.18
 DGAP-DD: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (EQS Group)

Analysen zu CPI PROPERTY GROUPmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:58
Vontobel: derimail - Aller guten Dinge sind Drei: Partizipation, Coupon und Sicherheitspuffer
08:52
SMI deutlich fester erwartet
08:47
DAX: Erholung dehnt sich aus
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Stimmung bei Europas Unternehmen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CPI PROPERTY GROUP 0.66 -1.49% CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: Sulzer kauft 5 Millionen Aktien von Renova zurück
Novartis will AveXis für 8,7 Milliarden US-Dollar übernehmen
AXA Schweiz nimmt im BVG-Geschäft die Vollversicherungen aus dem Sortiment
SMI und DAX schliessen leicht im Plus -- Schwache Russland-Börse belastet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt
Kurseinbruch am russischen Aktienmarkt wegen US-Sanktionen
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI im Plus über 8'700-Punkte-Marke - DAX mit klaren Gewinnen
Sanktionen gegen Vekselberg belasten Aktien von Sulzer, Oerlikon und S+B stark

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI im Plus über 8'700-Punkte-Marke - DAX mit klaren Gewinnen
Der Schweizer Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel mit klaren Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB