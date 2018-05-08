<
08.05.2018 09:45:02

DGAP-News: CO.DON AG: 7th Berlin Cartilage Symposium discussed new trends in cartilage therapy

DGAP-News: CO.DON AG / Key word(s): Conference
CO.DON AG: 7th Berlin Cartilage Symposium discussed new trends in cartilage therapy

08.05.2018 / 09:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7th Berlin Cartilage Symposium discussed new trends in cartilage therapy

Berlin / Teltow, 8 May 2018 - There is virtually no field of articular therapy that is undergoing such radical change as the treatment of cartilage defects.

In the course of the 7th Berlin Cartilage Symposium on 4-5 May more than 100 participants had the opportunity to get up to speed with the latest developments in the area of cartilage therapy. This year the focus was on the possibilities and limits of regenerative cartilage therapy for athletes and older patients. Therapy concepts were explained by films and practical applications in workshops rounded off the theoretical programme.

Participants were particularly interested in post-op physiotherapy, which is extremely important for the success of the treatment.

Discussions also centred on the economic realities of using regenerative cartilage methods within the German healthcare system: although cartilage therapies have been tested extensively and are demonstrably successful for patients, the obstacles to the reimbursement of costs or approval of treatment are getting ever higher - often to the detriment of the patients concerned.

CO.DON AG was again the main sponsor of the Berlin Cartilage Symposium this year. Ralf Jakobs, Executive Board of CO.DON AG: "On behalf of CO.DON AG I would like to thank the visitors and exhibitors again this year for their great interest - not only in the 7th Berlin Cartilage Symposium, but also in the growing appreciation and use of regenerative chondrocyte therapies in Germany and abroad. We are particularly pleased that the number of international enquiries we have received means we will be able to take a more international approach when organising symposia of this kind in future. My thanks go again to all the clinicians who have accepted this advanced, patient-centric therapy and who by applying it are increasing awareness of the method both within Germany and at an international level."

CO.DON AG develops, produces and markets autologous cell therapies for the minimally-invasive repair of cartilage defects in the knee following traumatic or degenerative defects. Spherox is a cell therapy product that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ("autologous chondrocytes"). The treatment has been used in over 200 clinics to treat more than 12,000 patients. In July 2017 the company received EU marketing authorisation for Spherox. The shares in CO.DON AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1K0227). Executive Board: Ralf M. Jakobs.

Further information is available from: www.codon.eu

Investor Relations and Press Contact:
Matthias Meißner, M.A.
Corporate Communications / IR / PR
Tel. +49 (0)30 240352330
Fax +49 (0)30 240352309
Email: ir@codon.de


08.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Phone: 03328 43460
Fax: 03328 434643
E-mail: info@codon.de
Internet: www.codon.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0227
WKN: A1K022
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

683453  08.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=683453&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

