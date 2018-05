DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Annual General Meeting expresses satisfaction with successful course of business

DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CLIQ Digital AG: Annual General Meeting expresses satisfaction with successful course of business



18.05.2018 / 15:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News



CLIQ Digital AG: Annual General Meeting expresses satisfaction with successful course of business



Dusseldorf, May 18, 2018 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) a leading sales and marketing organization for digital products with its own payment platform held its Annual General Meeting in Dusseldorf today, with 43.36 percent of the statutory nominal capital present.



The Management Board reported in detail on the positive development of the company in the past financial year and on the first quarter of 2018, including the inclusion of CLIQ shares in Deutsche Börse's Scale 30 selection index, the acquisition of a majority stake in companies of the British Universal Mobile Group ("UME") and the introduction of a new product vertical.



The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the financial results 2017 and approved all resolutions proposed by the management with a large majority. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board were discharged each at 100 percent. Unanimously the shareholders accepted the proposal to appoint MAZARS GmbH & Co.KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, as the auditor for the annual (consolidated) financial statements for the year 2018.



The voting results are available for download under www.cliqdigital.com.



About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing of its digital entertainment products to consumers via mobile and online marketing channels. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content owners, publishers and brands. The Group, based in Dusseldorf, employs +100 staff. The shares of CLIQ Digital AG are listed in the Scale 30 segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).



Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Freihamer Strasse 2

D-82166 Graefelfing/Munich

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0)89 89 82 72 27

Fax: +49 (0)89 89 52 06 22

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

18.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de