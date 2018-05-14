|
14.05.2018 11:46:00
DGAP-News: CANCOM for the first time generates more EBITDA from Cloud than from IT segment
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
CANCOM for the first time generates more EBITDA from Cloud than from IT segment
Munich, Germany - In the first quarter 2018, CANCOM Group has achieved dynamic growth rates in key financial indicators. A positive development in the business field Managed Services and in the business with the self-developed IT management platform AHP paved the way for this positive development. The start of the year was completed by the successful acquisition of around 82 percent of the shares of British company Ocean Intelligent Communications. By this, CANCOM pushes forward its strategic advancement of the business field Managed Services and its international activities.
"In the first quarter we again profited from the continuing demand for state-of-the-art IT systems and IT management solutions. Step by step we give CANCOM Group an even more sustainable and more international set-up to go further along this path," said Klaus Weinmann, CEO of CANCOM SE.
Consolidated group revenue grew by 19.7 percent to EUR 307.9 million (previous year: EUR 257.3 million). The consolidated group EBITDA could be raised by 20.9 percent to EUR 20.2 million (previous year: EUR 16.8 million). With EUR 21.3 million, the adjusted EBITDA of CANCOM Group even showed a growth rate of 26.8 percent, whereby extraordinary investments for internationalisation and the strategic expansion of the cloud and managed services business were recognised. EBITDA margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 6.6 percent (previous year: 6.5 percent). The EBITA in the first three months of the financial year was EUR 16.4 million, representing an improvement by 24.7 percent (previous year: EUR 13.1 million).
Segment Cloud Solutions generates higher EBITDA than IT Solutions segment
With EUR 255.5 million CANCOM was able to raise revenues in the second group segment IT Solutions in the first quarter compared to previous year's period by 16.3 percent (previous year: EUR 219.8 million). The segment's EBITDA was by 8.4 percent above previous year's figure with EUR 11.5 million (previous year: EUR 10.6 million). This corresponded to an EBITDA margin for the segment of 4.5 percent (previous year: 4.8 percent).
With results of the first quarter in mind, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE sees CANCOM Group progressing well towards reaching the forecast for 2018.
The full interim statement of CANCOM Group as at March 31, 2018 has been published on the website www.cancom.de in the section investors.
About CANCOM
Contact:
Sebastian Bucher
Manager Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 54054 5193
Email: sebastian.bucher@cancom.de
14.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105, DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910, 541910
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
685295 14.05.2018
