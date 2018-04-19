<
19.04.2018 11:50:08

DGAP-News: Aspera named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools by Gartner

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study/Miscellaneous
Aspera named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools by Gartner

19.04.2018 / 11:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aspera was the only company positioned as a Visionary, based on our ability to execute and completeness of vision.
Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2018 - Aspera, a leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions, is among six companies in the first-ever Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools.

We believe we were positioned as a Visionary by creating industry-defining innovations, listening to our customers, and offering a flexible, customizable product.

As software evolves, Aspera is at the forefront, delivering SAM solutions consistently chosen by Fortune 500s. We specialize in SAM for companies with a lot of software to manage, a lot of vendors to track, and a lot of tools already in place. Our technology and services are built with real-world feedback that focus on customer success.

"We envision a world where everyone can make better software choices, grounded in trusted data," said Olaf Diehl, Managing Director at Aspera. "To us, the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools confirms the status of Aspera and demonstrates how we provide value to enterprises."

Read some of our end user reviews for SAM tools on Gartner Peer Insights:

- "I would recommend this tool for large complex corporations"

- "still independently acting in favor of customers"

- "the support team is good, fast and accurate"

- "the depth of knowledge from the technical support staff is excellent"

- "You get more bang per buck with SmartTrack"

Download your complimentary copy of the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools now at: https://www.aspera.com/en/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-software-asset-management-tools/


Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.



About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.aspera.com.


Contact

Aspera GmbH
International Public Relations
Heike Lorey
Tel.: +49 241 963-3261
Fax: +49 241 963-1229
E-Mail: heike.lorey@aspera.com

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 300
E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.de

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: f.sorge@usu-software.de


19.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

676393  19.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=676393&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

