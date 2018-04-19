|
19.04.2018 11:50:08
DGAP-News: Aspera named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools by Gartner
|
DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study/Miscellaneous
Aspera was the only company positioned as a Visionary, based on our ability to execute and completeness of vision.
We believe we were positioned as a Visionary by creating industry-defining innovations, listening to our customers, and offering a flexible, customizable product.
As software evolves, Aspera is at the forefront, delivering SAM solutions consistently chosen by Fortune 500s. We specialize in SAM for companies with a lot of software to manage, a lot of vendors to track, and a lot of tools already in place. Our technology and services are built with real-world feedback that focus on customer success.
"We envision a world where everyone can make better software choices, grounded in trusted data," said Olaf Diehl, Managing Director at Aspera. "To us, the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools confirms the status of Aspera and demonstrates how we provide value to enterprises."
Read some of our end user reviews for SAM tools on Gartner Peer Insights:
- "I would recommend this tool for large complex corporations"
- "still independently acting in favor of customers"
- "the support team is good, fast and accurate"
- "the depth of knowledge from the technical support staff is excellent"
- "You get more bang per buck with SmartTrack"
Download your complimentary copy of the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools now at: https://www.aspera.com/en/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-software-asset-management-tools/
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
USU Software AG
USU Software AG
19.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
676393 19.04.2018
Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:50
|DGAP-News: Gartner Magic Quadrant würdigt Aspera als 'Visionär' im Bereich der Software Asset Management Tools (EQS Group)
|
11:50
|DGAP-News: Aspera named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools by Gartner (EQS Group)
|
18.04.18
|DGAP-News: Schweizer Energie-Konzern setzt auf modulare Monitoring-Plattform der LeuTek GmbH (EQS Group)
|
29.03.18
|DGAP-News: USU Software AG (EQS Group)
|
29.03.18
|DGAP-News: USU Software AG (EQS Group)
|
27.03.18
|DGAP-News: USU Software AG (EQS Group)
|
26.03.18
|DGAP-News: USU Software AG (EQS Group)
|
26.03.18
|DGAP-News: USU Software AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu USU Software AGmehr Analysen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}