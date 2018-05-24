|
24.05.2018 08:00:21
DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG: SRC Research opens coverage with recommendation 'Buy'
DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: SRC Research opens coverage with recommendation 'Buy'
Berlin, 24 May 2018 - SRC Research has started the coverage of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. According to the initial assessment, the bank-independent analysts house for Financials and Real Estate Stocks, rates the shares with "buy". The target price is set at EUR 13.00 per share. This represents an upside potential of around 27 per cent compared to the share price at the time of publication.
About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
24.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Uhlandstr. 165
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
