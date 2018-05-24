DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG: SRC Research opens coverage with recommendation 'Buy'

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Accentro Real Estate AG: SRC Research opens coverage with recommendation 'Buy'



24.05.2018 / 08:00

Press release

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: SRC Research opens coverage with recommendation 'Buy'

Berlin, 24 May 2018 - SRC Research has started the coverage of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. According to the initial assessment, the bank-independent analysts house for Financials and Real Estate Stocks, rates the shares with "buy". The target price is set at EUR 13.00 per share. This represents an upside potential of around 27 per cent compared to the share price at the time of publication.



The study can be downloaded from the Investor Relations website: https://www.accentro.ag/en/investor-relations/share/research/.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, listed on the stock exchange, is the market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. ACCENTRO generates additional revenues through portfolio sales and marketing apartments for institutional investors and project developers. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company concentrates on metropolitan regions such as Hamburg, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Rhine-Main region, Leipzig, Hanover or Bonn. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3).

