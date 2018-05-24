<
24.05.2018 08:00:21

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG: SRC Research opens coverage with recommendation 'Buy'

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Accentro Real Estate AG: SRC Research opens coverage with recommendation 'Buy'

24.05.2018 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: SRC Research opens coverage with recommendation 'Buy'

Berlin, 24 May 2018 - SRC Research has started the coverage of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. According to the initial assessment, the bank-independent analysts house for Financials and Real Estate Stocks, rates the shares with "buy". The target price is set at EUR 13.00 per share. This represents an upside potential of around 27 per cent compared to the share price at the time of publication.

The study can be downloaded from the Investor Relations website: https://www.accentro.ag/en/investor-relations/share/research/.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, listed on the stock exchange, is the market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. ACCENTRO generates additional revenues through portfolio sales and marketing apartments for institutional investors and project developers. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company concentrates on metropolitan regions such as Hamburg, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Rhine-Main region, Leipzig, Hanover or Bonn. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3).

Contact Investor Relations
Nicole Birth
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
E-Mail: ir@accentro.ag
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 799
Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 11

Contact Press
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Tel. +49 (0)40 - 609 186 65
Fax +49 (0)40 - 609 186 60


24.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688967  24.05.2018 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accentro Real Estate AG 10.25 0.00% Accentro Real Estate AG

