26.04.2018 17:03:26

DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG: Dividend payment of EUR 1.17 per share approved; Continued growth in 2018

DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
ATOSS Software AG: Dividend payment of EUR 1.17 per share approved; Continued growth in 2018

26.04.2018 / 17:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, April 26, 2018

At today's annual general meeting of ATOSS Software AG, the Management Board reported on the continuing positive development of the company. For the 12th time in succession the Munich-based specialist in workforce management succeeded in setting new heights in sales and earnings - demonstrating repeatedly the high degree of stability and success of ATOSS business model.

Shareholders at the AGM approved the management's proposals by an overwhelming majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were confirmed in office and the proposed dividend of EUR 1.17 (previous year: 1.16) per share was also approved.

ATOSS Software AG therefore remains true to its dividend policy which provides for continuity and allows shareholders to enjoy a generous share in the company's success. The cumulative amount paid out to shareholders over the past sixteen years including some special payments adds up to EUR 21.52 per share. In addition to substantial growth in the ATOSS share price - well above the development in comparative indices - the annual dividend payments underscore the attractiveness of a long-term investment in ATOSS Software AG. Based on the price for the stock at the end of 2017, the company is offering a dividend yield of 1.6 percent (previous year: 2.2 percent).

Even after the payment to shareholders on May 2, 2018 ATOSS continues to have considerable liquidity at its disposal in the amount of more than EUR 25 million as well as a strong equity.

The Management Board, supported by the gratifying start to the year, stands by its guidance for financial year 2018 and continues to anticipate sales growth of 10 percent within a corridor of +/-3 percent. The EBIT margin is also expected to remain around 25 percent.

Upcoming dates:
July 24, 2018 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements
August 10, 2018 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements
October 24, 2018 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements
November 26-28, 2018 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum


Background information
ATOSS Software AG is a provider of consulting, software and services focusing on professional workforce management and demand optimized personnel deployment. From conventional working time management to mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and demand scheduling, ATOSS has the right solution - in-the-cloud or on-premises. The modular product families are distinguished by maximum functionality and state-of-the-art technology and are entirely platform-independent. ATOSS workforce management solutions are now delivering measurable contributions to greater value creation and competitive strengths for around 5,000 customers in 42 countries, while at the same time enhancing fair planning and job satisfaction. Customers include enterprises such as ALDI SÜD, Coca Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Leverkusen Clinical Center, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, the municipality of Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. More information is available at: www.atoss.com

Contact


ATOSS Software AG

Christof Leiber / Member of the Management Board
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100
investor.relations@atoss.com 		 
 

 


26.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

679975  26.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=679975&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten

