DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG: Dividend payment of EUR 1.17 per share approved; Continued growth in 2018

26.04.2018
ATOSS Software AG: Dividend payment of EUR 1.17 per share approved; Continued growth in 2018
Munich, April 26, 2018
Shareholders at the AGM approved the management's proposals by an overwhelming majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were confirmed in office and the proposed dividend of EUR 1.17 (previous year: 1.16) per share was also approved.
Even after the payment to shareholders on May 2, 2018 ATOSS continues to have considerable liquidity at its disposal in the amount of more than EUR 25 million as well as a strong equity.
The Management Board, supported by the gratifying start to the year, stands by its guidance for financial year 2018 and continues to anticipate sales growth of 10 percent within a corridor of +/-3 percent. The EBIT margin is also expected to remain around 25 percent.
Upcoming dates:
