DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG: Dividend payment of EUR 1.17 per share approved; Continued growth in 2018

ATOSS Software AG: Dividend payment of EUR 1.17 per share approved; Continued growth in 2018



26.04.2018 / 17:03

Munich, April 26, 2018



At today's annual general meeting of ATOSS Software AG, the Management Board reported on the continuing positive development of the company. For the 12th time in succession the Munich-based specialist in workforce management succeeded in setting new heights in sales and earnings - demonstrating repeatedly the high degree of stability and success of ATOSS business model.

Shareholders at the AGM approved the management's proposals by an overwhelming majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were confirmed in office and the proposed dividend of EUR 1.17 (previous year: 1.16) per share was also approved.



ATOSS Software AG therefore remains true to its dividend policy which provides for continuity and allows shareholders to enjoy a generous share in the company's success. The cumulative amount paid out to shareholders over the past sixteen years including some special payments adds up to EUR 21.52 per share. In addition to substantial growth in the ATOSS share price - well above the development in comparative indices - the annual dividend payments underscore the attractiveness of a long-term investment in ATOSS Software AG. Based on the price for the stock at the end of 2017, the company is offering a dividend yield of 1.6 percent (previous year: 2.2 percent).

Even after the payment to shareholders on May 2, 2018 ATOSS continues to have considerable liquidity at its disposal in the amount of more than EUR 25 million as well as a strong equity.

The Management Board, supported by the gratifying start to the year, stands by its guidance for financial year 2018 and continues to anticipate sales growth of 10 percent within a corridor of +/-3 percent. The EBIT margin is also expected to remain around 25 percent.

Background information

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of consulting, software and services focusing on professional workforce management and demand optimized personnel deployment. From conventional working time management to mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and demand scheduling, ATOSS has the right solution - in-the-cloud or on-premises. The modular product families are distinguished by maximum functionality and state-of-the-art technology and are entirely platform-independent. ATOSS workforce management solutions are now delivering measurable contributions to greater value creation and competitive strengths for around 5,000 customers in 42 countries, while at the same time enhancing fair planning and job satisfaction. Customers include enterprises such as ALDI SÜD, Coca Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Leverkusen Clinical Center, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, the municipality of Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. More information is available at: www.atoss.com

