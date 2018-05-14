<
14.05.2018 09:27:24

DGAP-News: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Quirin Privatbank initiates coverage - recommendation 'Buy'

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Study/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Quirin Privatbank initiates coverage - recommendation 'Buy'

14.05.2018 / 09:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Quirin Privatbank initiates coverage - recommendation 'Buy'

Berlin, 14 May 2018 - Quirin Privatbank has initiated the coverage of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. According to the initial assessment, the analysts at Quirin recommend the shares with a "buy" rating. The price target is set at EUR 12.25 per share and represents an upside potential of around 26 per cent compared with the share price at the time of publication.

The research study can be downloaded from the Investor Relations website: https://www.accentro.ag/investor-relations/aktie/research/.
 

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, listed on the stock exchange, is the market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. ACCENTRO generates additional revenues through portfolio sales and marketing apartments for institutional investors and project developers. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company concentrates on metropolitan regions such as Hamburg, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Rhine-Main region, Leipzig, Hanover or Bonn. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3).

Contact Investor Relations
Nicole Birth
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
E-Mail: birth@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 10
Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 11

Contact Press
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Tel. +49 (0)40 - 609 186 65
Fax +49 (0)40 - 609 186 60


14.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

685195  14.05.2018 

