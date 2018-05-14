|
DGAP-News: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Quirin Privatbank initiates coverage - recommendation 'Buy'
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Quirin Privatbank initiates coverage - recommendation 'Buy'
Berlin, 14 May 2018 - Quirin Privatbank has initiated the coverage of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. According to the initial assessment, the analysts at Quirin recommend the shares with a "buy" rating. The price target is set at EUR 12.25 per share and represents an upside potential of around 26 per cent compared with the share price at the time of publication.
