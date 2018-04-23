<
23.04.2018 16:07:34

DGAP-News: 7C Solarparken AG : 7C Solarparken AG reports a favorable financial development in 2017

DGAP-News: 7C Solarparken AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Forecast
7C Solarparken AG : 7C Solarparken AG reports a favorable financial development in 2017

23.04.2018 / 16:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- EBITDA climbed to EUR 29.9 Mio. and clearly reached guidance of "over EUR 28.5 Mio."

- Net debt fell from EUR 156.6 Mio to EUR 146.6 Mio

- Key priority for 2018 is to accelerate portfolio growth to 150 MWp already before the end of 2018 rather than during 2018-19.

- Two further projects have been added to the IPP portfolio, which now stands at 134 MWp


Bayreuth, 23. April 2018 - In its annual report published today, 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68) looks back on a successful 2017. Mainly driven by (i) capacity expansion from 100 MWp to 118 MWp during the year, (ii) positive effects from the OPTIM 2.0 plan and (iii) a series of one-time effects, EBITDA grew to EUR 29.9 Mio for 2017 compared to EUR 27.9 Mio over 2016. Clean EBITDA even climbed by almost 12% from EUR 25.2 Mio in 2016 to EUR 28.2 Mio in 2017, and thus clearly reached the initial guidance of EUR 27.0 Mio. that was raised to EUR 28.5 Mio. in November 2017. Cash flow per share came in at EUR 0.49/share over 2017 versus EUR 0.45/share in 2016. The combination of a record profitability and a further strengthening of the balance sheet (equity ratio climbed to 29.5%) enables a first-time dividend payment of EUR 0.10 per share which shall be proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 1 June 2018.

Outlook for 2018 and 2019
The group expects to generate EBITDA of EUR 29.6 Mio and a cash flow per share of EUR 0.49, which is broadly in line with 2017 results. Aside from a lower-than-normal output during Q1'18, guidance only reflects time-based EBITDA contribution of the current 134 MWp portfolio (including two additional projects that are currently under construction), whereas the interest costs related to the Schuldschein loan of EUR 25 Mio account for almost a full year. Upon reaching the 150 MWp mark, which management now foresees before year-end 2018, and which would implicate that all proceeds of the Schuldschein loan are fully invested, management indicates that the EBITDA and cash flow per share will rise resp. to EUR 32.0 Mio and EUR 0.55/share on a full-year basis in 2019.

Steven De Proost, CEO of 7C Solarparken AG, comments: "One of the key priorities set for 2018 is to grow the capacity from 118 MWp at year-end 2017 to 150 MWp at year-end 2018. Following the recent acquisition of a 9 MWp rooftop portfolio in Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt, and the construction of two new 750 kWp installations (Ludwigsfelde II and Calbe), our IPP portfolio has already grown to 134 MWp at present. Further growth will come through acquisition as through realisation of the new-build pipeline held by our 100% subsidiary Amatec Projects GmbH."

Annual Report 2017
The Annual Report 2017 is available on the company's website (www.solarparken.com) under the Investor Relations section. A conference call for analysts is scheduled on 24.04.2018 at 10.00 CET. The analyst presentation will be simultaneously made available on the website.
7C Solarparken
7C Solarparken AG is a listed owner/operator of PV plants in Germany with a portfolio of 134 MWp. The shares of the company are traded on the regulated segment of the German Stock Exchange (General Standard).
 

Contact:
7C Solarparken AG
Koen Boriau
Vorstand
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
FON: +49 (0)921 230557-77
FAX: +49 (0)921 230557 79
EMAIL: info@solarparken.com
www.solarparken.com


23.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Germany
Phone: +49 (921) 23 05 57 77
Fax: +49 (921) 23 05 57 79
E-mail: info@solarparken.com
Internet: www.solarparken.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW68
WKN: A11QW6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

677755  23.04.2018 

