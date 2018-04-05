|
05.04.2018 17:15:11
DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A.
|
DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Strategic Company Decision
5 April 2018, Luxembourg / Zwanenburg, Netherlands. 3W Power S.A. (ISIN LU1072910919, 3W9K), the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group, announced today that shareholders representing approx. 40% of the company's issued shares have registered for the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders scheduled for 17 April 2018 and therefore the quorum of 50% required for the agenda items relating to the restructuring (items no. 1 to 6) will not be attained. The company therefore intends to invite to a second extraordinary general meeting - then with no quorum requirement - promptly after the first meeting on 17 April 2018 and to approve the agenda items concerning the restructuring.
The company intends to schedule the second extraordinary general meeting for 9 May 2018, at 11:00 am CEST at:
Alvisse Parc Hotel
Because the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders has to approve the restructuring before the annual report 2017 can be certified, the publication of the annual report 2017 will be delayed until after the second meeting, i.e. mid-May 2018.
--- End of Announcement---
For more information, visit www.aegps.com
For further enquiries please contact:
05.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions
|19, rue Eugène Ruppert
|L-2453 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+31 20 4077 800
|Fax:
|+31 20 4077 801
|Internet:
|www.aegps.com
|ISIN:
|LU1072910919
|WKN:
|A114Z9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
671853 05.04.2018
Nachrichten zu 3W Power S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
17:15
|DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
|
17:15
|DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
|
27.03.18
|DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
|
27.03.18
|DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
|
26.03.18
|DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
|
26.03.18
|DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
|
26.03.18
|DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
|
26.03.18
|DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu 3W Power S.A.mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}