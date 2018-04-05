DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Strategic Company Decision

3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions: 3W Power/AEG Power Solutions Extraordinary general meeting



05.04.2018 / 17:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





3W Power S.A. (ISIN LU1072910919, 3W9K), the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group, announced today that shareholders representing approx. 40% of the company's issued shares have registered for the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders scheduled for 17 April 2018 and therefore the quorum of 50% required for the agenda items relating to the restructuring (items no. 1 to 6) will not be attained. The company therefore intends to invite to a second extraordinary general meeting - then with no quorum requirement - promptly after the first meeting on 17 April 2018 and to approve the agenda items concerning the restructuring.

The company intends to schedule the second extraordinary general meeting for 9 May 2018, at 11:00 am CEST at:



Alvisse Parc Hotel

120 Route d'Echternach

1453 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



Because the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders has to approve the restructuring before the annual report 2017 can be certified, the publication of the annual report 2017 will be delayed until after the second meeting, i.e. mid-May 2018.





--- End of Announcement---





About 3W Power/AEG Power Solutions:

3W Power S.A. (WKN A114Z9 / ISIN LU1072910919), based in Luxembourg, is the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group. The Group is headquartered in Zwanenburg in the Netherlands. The shares of 3W Power are admitted to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: 3W9K).

AEG Power Solutions is a leading provider of UPS systems and power electronic solutions for industrial, commercial, renewable and distributed energy markets throughout the world with main sites in France, Spain, Germany, Singapore and China, with further direct 14 sales and service offices worldwide.



For more information, visit www.aegps.com



This communication does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or exchange sany securities of 3W Power. This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, inter alia, statements expressing our expectations, intentions, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable evaluation and opinion of the management but are subject to risks and uncertainties which are beyond the control of 3W Power and, as a general rule, difficult to predict. The management and the company cannot and do not, under any circumstances, guarantee future results or performance of 3W Power and the actual results of 3W Power may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, investors are cautioned against relying on the forward-looking statements contained herein as a basis for their investment decisions regarding 3W Power. 3W Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

For further enquiries please contact:



Christian Hillermann

Hillermann Consulting

Investor Relations für AEG Power Solutions

Tel.: +49 40 320 279 10

Email: investors@aegps.com