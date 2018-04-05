<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.04.2018 17:15:11

DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A.

DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions: 3W Power/AEG Power Solutions Extraordinary general meeting

DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Strategic Company Decision
3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions: 3W Power/AEG Power Solutions Extraordinary general meeting

05.04.2018 / 17:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 April 2018, Luxembourg / Zwanenburg, Netherlands. 3W Power S.A. (ISIN LU1072910919, 3W9K), the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group, announced today that shareholders representing approx. 40% of the company's issued shares have registered for the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders scheduled for 17 April 2018 and therefore the quorum of 50% required for the agenda items relating to the restructuring (items no. 1 to 6) will not be attained. The company therefore intends to invite to a second extraordinary general meeting - then with no quorum requirement - promptly after the first meeting on 17 April 2018 and to approve the agenda items concerning the restructuring.
 

The company intends to schedule the second extraordinary general meeting for 9 May 2018, at 11:00 am CEST at:
 

Alvisse Parc Hotel
120 Route d'Echternach
1453 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
 

Because the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders has to approve the restructuring before the annual report 2017 can be certified, the publication of the annual report 2017 will be delayed until after the second meeting, i.e. mid-May 2018.

 

--- End of Announcement---



About 3W Power/AEG Power Solutions:
3W Power S.A. (WKN A114Z9 / ISIN LU1072910919), based in Luxembourg, is the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group. The Group is headquartered in Zwanenburg in the Netherlands. The shares of 3W Power are admitted to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: 3W9K).
AEG Power Solutions is a leading provider of UPS systems and power electronic solutions for industrial, commercial, renewable and distributed energy markets throughout the world with main sites in France, Spain, Germany, Singapore and China, with further direct 14 sales and service offices worldwide.
 

For more information, visit www.aegps.com


This communication does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or exchange sany securities of 3W Power. This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, inter alia, statements expressing our expectations, intentions, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable evaluation and opinion of the management but are subject to risks and uncertainties which are beyond the control of 3W Power and, as a general rule, difficult to predict. The management and the company cannot and do not, under any circumstances, guarantee future results or performance of 3W Power and the actual results of 3W Power may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, investors are cautioned against relying on the forward-looking statements contained herein as a basis for their investment decisions regarding 3W Power. 3W Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

 

For further enquiries please contact:

Christian Hillermann
Hillermann Consulting
Investor Relations für AEG Power Solutions
Tel.: +49 40 320 279 10
Email: investors@aegps.com


05.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions
19, rue Eugène Ruppert
L-2453 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +31 20 4077 800
Fax: +31 20 4077 801
Internet: www.aegps.com
ISIN: LU1072910919
WKN: A114Z9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

671853  05.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=671853&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu 3W Power S.A.mehr Nachrichten

17:15
 DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
17:15
 DGAP-News: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
27.03.18
 DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
27.03.18
 DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
26.03.18
 DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
26.03.18
 DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
26.03.18
 DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)
26.03.18
 DGAP-DD: 3W Power S.A. (EQS Group)

Analysen zu 3W Power S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:32
Entspannungssignale im Handelskonflikt und kräftiger Lagerabbau in den USA geben Ölpreisen Auftrieb
10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Entspannt durch alle Marktphasen: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 6% p.a. Coupon
08:42
SMI vor kräftiger Gegenbewegung
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Wer vorsorgen will, sollte früh damit beginnen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

3W Power S.A. 0.01 -13.04% 3W Power S.A.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re und Softbank reden weiter über Kooperation - Swiss-Re-Aktie deutlich im Minus
Handelskonflikt belastet: SMI schliesst klar im Minus - DAX baut Verluste bis Handelsende deutlich ab
Versöhnliche Töne zum Handelskrieg: US-Börsen schliessen nach tiefrotem Auftakt fester
Analysten: Pepsi könnte verkauft werden - Ist der Konzern für Buffett interessant?
SMI und DAX legen kräftig zu nach versöhnlichen Tönen im Handelsstreit
Aktien Schweiz schliessen schwach - ABB unter Druck
Euro legt nach Berg- und Talfahrt zum Dollar zu - Zum Franken im Plus
Spotify mit fulminantem Börsen-Debut in New York
Santhera-Aktie springt hoch: Santhera schliesst erste klinische Studie mit Omigapil erfolgreich ab
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX legen kräftig zu nach versöhnlichen Tönen im Handelsstreit
Am Donnerstag stehen die Zeichen an den heimischen Märkten auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB