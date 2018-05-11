<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.05.2018 12:46:37

DGAP-NVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.05.2018 / 12:46
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 11 May 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:
511100826


11.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

684929  11.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=684929&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Analysen

08.05.18 Vonovia kaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08.05.18 Vonovia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.18 Vonovia Halten Independent Research GmbH
04.05.18 Vonovia buy S&P Capital IQ
04.05.18 Vonovia Halten NATIONAL-BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10:24
DAX: 3-Monats-Hoch
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 49.66 1.33% Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates: Ich würde den Bitcoin shorten
Zalando beschliesst Aktienrückkauf
US-Indizes schliessen höher
SMI feiertagsbedingt kein Handel - DAX schliesst über 13.000 Punkten
Saint Gobain gibt Kampf um Kontrolle bei Sika auf - Sika-Aktie deutlich fester
JPMorgan plant Wertpapier-Joint-Venture in China
Asiens Börsen in der Gewinnzone
Moody's senkt Nestle-Ausblick nach Starbucks-Deal
Unicredit verdient mehr als erwartet
Facebook-Anleger haken Daten-Skandal vorerst ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus - DAX schwächer unter 13.000 Punkten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt am letzten Handelstag der Woche auf der Stelle.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB