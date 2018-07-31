Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
31.07.2018 20:46:01
DGAP-NVR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
31.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|Dirk Hartogweg 14
|5928 LV Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
709787 31.07.2018
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}