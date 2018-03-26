DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: PSI Software AG

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback

PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information



26.03.2018 / 19:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program

26 March 2018

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 19 March 2018 until and including 23 March 2018, a number of 823 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price Total value acquired (EUR) (EUR) 19 Mar. 18 0 0 20 Mar. 18 0 0 21 Mar. 18 881 17.2500 15,197.25 22 Mar. 18 1,094 17.2500 18,871.50 23 Mar. 18 2,084 17.2500 35,949.00 Total 4,059 17.2500 70,017.75

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/ aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 6 February 2018 until and including 23 March 2018 amounts to 10,291 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and

Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727

Fax +49 30 2801-1000

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de