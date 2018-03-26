|
26.03.2018 19:16:06
DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: PSI Software AG
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
In the time period from 19 March 2018 until and including 23 March 2018, a number of 823 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/ aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 6 February 2018 until and including 23 March 2018 amounts to 10,291 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG
Phone +49 30 2801-2727
26.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
