12.03.2018 15:59:56

DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: PSI Software AG

DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

12.03.2018 / 15:59
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 &#40;b&#41;, Para 3 of Regulation &#40;EU&#41;
No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
12 March 2018

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 5 March 2018 until and including 9 March 2018, a number of 5,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;

Date Number of Durchschnittspreis Kurswert gesamt
shares &amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41;
&amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41;
acquired
05 Mar. 18 2,240 17.1813 38,486.11
06 Mar. 18 1,149 17.1502 19,705.58
07 Mar. 18 0 0
08 Mar. 18 80 17.2500 1,380.00
09 Mar. 18 1,531 17.2173 26,359.69
Total 5,000 17.1863 85,931.38

&lt;TABLE_END&gt;

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website &#40;http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/ aktienrueckkauf/&#41;.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 6 February 2018 until and including 9 March 2018 amounts to 5,409 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange &#40;Xetra&#41; by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and
Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


12.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663017  12.03.2018 

