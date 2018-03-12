DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: PSI Software AG

|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation
(EU)
Information on share buyback program
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
In the time period from 5 March 2018 until and including 9 March 2018, a number of 5,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
<TABLE_START>
<TABLE_END>
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/ aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 6 February 2018 until and including 9 March 2018 amounts to 5,409 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG
Phone +49 30 2801-2727
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
