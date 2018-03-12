DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: PSI Software AG

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback

PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information



12.03.2018 / 15:59

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program

12 March 2018

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 5 March 2018 until and including 9 March 2018, a number of 5,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

<TABLE_START>

Date Number of Durchschnittspreis Kurswert gesamt shares &#40;EUR&#41; &#40;EUR&#41; acquired 05 Mar. 18 2,240 17.1813 38,486.11 06 Mar. 18 1,149 17.1502 19,705.58 07 Mar. 18 0 0 08 Mar. 18 80 17.2500 1,380.00 09 Mar. 18 1,531 17.2173 26,359.69 Total 5,000 17.1863 85,931.38

<TABLE_END>

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/ aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback in the time period from 6 February 2018 until and including 9 March 2018 amounts to 5,409 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

