DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: Deutsche Börse AG

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information



29.03.2018 / 09:32

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 29 March 2018

In the period from 26 March 2018 to, and including, 28 March 2018, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 196,444 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the announcement of 22 November 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)

26-Mar-18 60,115 EUR108.68

27-Mar-18 74,774 EUR110.01

28-Mar-18 61,555 EUR110.41

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since 27 November 2017 through, and including, 28 March 2018 amounts to 1,889,880 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse (www.deutsche-boerse.com).