Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.03.2018 15:59:35

DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: Allianz

DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

12.03.2018 / 15:59
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 12.03.2018

In the period from March 05, 2018 to, and including, March 09, 2018 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 664,001 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of December 29, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 &#40;1&#41; lit.a&#41; Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 596/2014 and Art. 2 &#40;1&#41; Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price &amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41;
05.03.18 133,917 EUR 186.6842
06.03.18 132,450 EUR 188.7503
07.03.18 133,309 EUR 187.5335
08.03.18 132,455 EUR 188.7424
09.03.18 131,870 EUR 189.5805

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since January 3, 2018 through, and including, March 9, 2018 amounts to 6,006,213.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange &#40;Xetra&#41; by a credit Institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 &#40;3&#41; Delegated Regulation&#40;EU&#41; No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE &#40;www.allianz.com&#41;.


12.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

662689  12.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=662689&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
Allianz SE 38892013 21.31 % 8.64 %
Allianz SE 38291574 19.85 % 8.75 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

Nachrichten zu Allianzmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allianzmehr Analysen

07.03.18 Allianz Neutral Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
01.03.18 Allianz buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.18 Allianz Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
22.02.18 Allianz Hold Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
20.02.18 Allianz Neutral Macquarie Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:45
Überraschender Rückgang der US-Bohraktivität, Goldpreis von guten US-Arbeitsmarktdaten nur kurzzeitig beeinflusst
12:06
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Lassen Sie sich insBIERieren: 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer mit Bierbrauern
08:34
SMI nimmt wichtige Hürde
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:54
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Marktbewegungen in diesem Jahr waren nicht aussergewöhnlich
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allianz 224.95 3.07% Allianz

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: iPhone X ist ein Ladenhüter - Apple braucht 2018 neue Produkte
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
E.ON will RWE-Ökostromtochter Innogy kaufen
Aryzta erleidet Gewinnhalbierung im H1 - Aktie unter Druck
John McAfee: "Kryptowährungen machen den Regierungen Angst"
SMI im Plus - DAX steigt uber 12'400 Punkte
Zurückhaltung an der Wall Street
Boom der Halbleiterindustrie beflügelt VAT - anhaltend starkes Wachstum erwartet
Spekulanten spielten angeblich 'Schlüsselrolle' bei Börsen-Crash

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung an der Wall Street
Die Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich zum Wochenstart zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB