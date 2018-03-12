DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: Allianz

|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, 12.03.2018
In the period from March 05, 2018 to, and including, March 09, 2018 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 664,001 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of December 29, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit.a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since January 3, 2018 through, and including, March 9, 2018 amounts to 6,006,213.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit Institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Königinstr. 28
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
