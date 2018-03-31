<
31.03.2018 07:00:01

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG

DGAP-NVR: MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.03.2018 / 07:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.03.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
37.395.234


31.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

670673  31.03.2018 

