Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
28.03.2018 14:56:56
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG
DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 28.03.2018, 13:43 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 28.03.2018, 11:03 CET/CEST - MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG
Correction of a publication dated 28.03.2018
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
28.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
669935 28.03.2018
Nachrichten zu MOLOGEN AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:56
|DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
|
14:56
|DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
|
13:43
|DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
|
13:43
|DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
|
11:03
|DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
|
11:03
|DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
|
15.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
|
15.03.18
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: MOLOGEN AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu MOLOGEN AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}