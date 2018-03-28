<
28.03.2018 14:56:56

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG

DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 28.03.2018, 13:43 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 28.03.2018, 11:03 CET/CEST - MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG
Correction of a release from 28.03.2018, 13:43 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 28.03.2018, 11:03 CET/CEST - MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.03.2018 / 14:56
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 28.03.2018

1. Details of issuer
MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 26.03.2018
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 24 March 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:
37.340.975


28.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

669935  28.03.2018 

