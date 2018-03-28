DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: MOLOGEN AG

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG

Correction of a release from 28.03.2018, 13:43 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 28.03.2018, 11:03 CET/CEST - MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.03.2018 / 14:56

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Correction of a publication dated 28.03.2018



1. Details of issuer MOLOGEN AG

Fabeckstraße 30

14195 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 26.03.2018 X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 24 March 2018

3. New total number of voting rights: 37.340.975



