DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: IMMOFINANZ

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.03.2018 / 17:37

Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notice pursuant to sec. 135 para 1 and sec. 120 para 2 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act

IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights

ISIN: AT0000809058

Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that at the end of March 2018, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 1,120,852,699. The company's share capital at the end of March 2018 is 1,120,852,699.00 and is divided into 1,120,852,699 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each.

These changes are due to an increase of the share capital from conditional capital in the aggregate amount of EUR 4,221,297.00 for the issue of 4,221,297 ordinary no-par value shares of IMMOFINANZ AG to meet the conversion claims of holders of the 4.25% senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2018, ISIN XS0592528870.

Pursuant to section 120 para 2 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act it is hereby announced that thereby also the number of exercisable voting rights has changed and at the end of March 2018 comprise in total 1,120,852,699 voting rights.

For additional information please contact:

Bettina Schragl

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations IMMOFINANZ

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290

M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com