29.03.2018
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: IMMOFINANZ
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Notice pursuant to sec. 135 para 1 and sec. 120 para 2 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act
IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights
ISIN: AT0000809058
Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that at the end of March 2018, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 1,120,852,699. The company's share capital at the end of March 2018 is 1,120,852,699.00 and is divided into 1,120,852,699 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each.
These changes are due to an increase of the share capital from conditional capital in the aggregate amount of EUR 4,221,297.00 for the issue of 4,221,297 ordinary no-par value shares of IMMOFINANZ AG to meet the conversion claims of holders of the 4.25% senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2018, ISIN XS0592528870.
Pursuant to section 120 para 2 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act it is hereby announced that thereby also the number of exercisable voting rights has changed and at the end of March 2018 comprise in total 1,120,852,699 voting rights.
For additional information please contact:
Bettina Schragl
29.03.2018
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 11
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
End of News
|DGAP News Service
29.03.2018
