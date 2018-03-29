Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
29.03.2018 22:13:16
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
29.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
670721 29.03.2018
Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:13
|DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (EQS Group)
|
22:13
|DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (EQS Group)
|
27.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (EQS Group)
|
26.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (EQS Group)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (EQS Group)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Analysen
|14.02.18
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|01.11.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Hold
|Lake Street
|06.07.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|19.06.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|18.04.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Feltl & Co.
|14.02.18
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|01.11.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Hold
|Lake Street
|06.07.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|19.06.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|18.04.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Feltl & Co.
|14.02.18
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|06.07.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|19.06.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|18.04.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Feltl & Co.
|19.01.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|01.11.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Hold
|Lake Street
|07.03.17
|Diebold Nixdorf In-line
|Imperial Capital
|05.07.16
|Diebold Nixdorf Sector Weight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|03.05.16
|Diebold Nixdorf In-line
|Imperial Capital
|01.04.16
|Diebold Nixdorf In-line
|Imperial Capital
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}