06.04.2018 13:29:41

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DGAP-NVR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.04.2018 / 13:29
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Apr 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:
59.714.658


06.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

672041  06.04.2018 

