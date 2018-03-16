Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
16.03.2018 11:14:16

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: Aroundtown SA

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Aroundtown SA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Aroundtown SA Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

16.03.2018 / 11:14
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aroundtown SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

Aroundtown SA
&#40;the 'Company'&#41;

ISIN: LU1673108939

WKN: A2DW8Z

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

Regulated information dated 16 March 2018

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached &#40;including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF&#41;

Aroundtown SA, E-3474

2. Identity of the declaring person &#40;if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer&#41;

N/A

3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer

1,043,205,635 shares

4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights

1,043,205,635 voting rights

5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights &#40;exercisable voting rights&#41; &#40;optional&#41;

N/A

6. Origin of the change

Capital increase and conversion of convertible bonds

7. Date when the change occurred

13 March 2018 and 15 March 2018


16.03.2018
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: www.aroundtownholdings.com

SDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

664939  16.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664939&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

