16.03.2018 11:14:16
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: Aroundtown SA
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Aroundtown SA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended
Aroundtown SA
ISIN: LU1673108939
WKN: A2DW8Z
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended
Regulated information dated 16 March 2018
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF)
Aroundtown SA, E-3474
2. Identity of the declaring person (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
N/A
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
1,043,205,635 shares
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights
1,043,205,635 voting rights
5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
N/A
6. Origin of the change
Capital increase and conversion of convertible bonds
7. Date when the change occurred
13 March 2018 and 15 March 2018
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|1, Avenue du Bois
|1251 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Internet:
|www.aroundtownholdings.com
|SDAX
664939 16.03.2018
Analysen zu Aroundtown SA
