25.05.2018 16:21:30

DGAP-DD: alstria office REIT-AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2018 / 16:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefanie
Last name(s): Frensch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
alstria office REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QIJIGPI0DRL085 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
12.620 EUR 29909.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.6200 EUR 29909.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42815  25.05.2018 



24.05.18 alstria office REIT-AG buy Warburg Research
23.05.18 alstria office REIT-AG buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.05.18 alstria office REIT-AG Neutral Oddo Seydler Bank AG
03.05.18 alstria office REIT-AG buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.05.18 alstria office REIT-AG buy Warburg Research

