<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2018 16:48:32

DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2018 / 16:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Ulbrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
39.3500 EUR 905.05 EUR
39.3500 EUR 1731.40 EUR
39.3500 EUR 36713.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
39.3500 EUR 39350.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42721  22.05.2018 



Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Analysen

08.05.18 Vonovia kaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08.05.18 Vonovia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.18 Vonovia Halten Independent Research GmbH
04.05.18 Vonovia buy S&P Capital IQ
04.05.18 Vonovia Halten NATIONAL-BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:36
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:51
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
08:47
SMI etabliert leicht negativen Trend
18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:42
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Energie-Titel mit höchster Dividendenrendite
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 47.00 -1.12% Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen
Sonova steigert Umsatz und Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie verliert
SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Plus
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
EVOTEC und Celgene arbeiten zusammen - EVOTEC-Aktie schiesst hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Einigung im Handelsstreit: Dow um Nulllinie
Am Dienstag kotieren die US-Indizes uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB