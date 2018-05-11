<
11.05.2018 11:13:49

DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2018 / 11:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Ulbrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
39.2500 EUR 24335.00 EUR
39.5000 EUR 39500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
39.40 EUR 63835.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.05.2018
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42433  11.05.2018 



