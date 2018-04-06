<
06.04.2018 13:19:12

DGAP-DD: Vita 34 AG

DGAP-DD: Vita 34 AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2018 / 13:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Köhler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vita 34 AG

b) LEI
529900OEWA4GSZEZ4P40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BL849

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
13.80 EUR 289.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
13.80 EUR 289.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41793  06.04.2018 



