22.03.2018 16:24:53

DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2)

DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2018 / 16:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Guido
Last name(s): Eidmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

b) LEI
391200ECRPJ3SWQJUM30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.74 EUR 93500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.74 EUR 93500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 23-25
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de

TecDAX


 
End of News DGAP News Service




41399  22.03.2018 



