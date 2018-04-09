DGAP-DD: TUI AG



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.04.2018 / 16:06

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000TUAG000





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



17.49 EUR 6856.08 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



17.4900 EUR 6856.0800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-06; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





