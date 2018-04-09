<
09.04.2018 16:04:15

DGAP-DD: TUI AG

DGAP-DD: TUI AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.04.2018 / 16:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexey A.
Last name(s): Mordashov
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Depositary Interests for underlying TUI AG Ordinary Shares; ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1527.69 GBp 65414158.00 GBp

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1527.6900 GBp 65414158.0000 GBp

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-05; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41805  09.04.2018 



