DGAP-DD: TUI AG



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.04.2018 / 15:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Depositary Interests for TUI AG Ordinary Shares; ISIN: DE000TUAG000





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1526.23 GBp 207683273.00 GBp





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1526.2300 GBp 207683273.0000 GBp





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-28; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





