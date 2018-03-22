DGAP-DD: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.03.2018 / 14:58

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AR Holding GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Schmidt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

b) LEI

529900FKCD84R5KOC106

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007501009





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.5000006 EUR 5744670.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.5000006 EUR 5744670.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





