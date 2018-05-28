DGAP-DD: Staramba SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.05.2018 / 14:31

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Daudert





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors, Managing Director





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Staramba SE

b) LEI

5299008Y94QHNMRK6U07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1K03W5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



48.6244 EUR 24312.20 EUR



49.0180 EUR 24509.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



48.8212 EUR 48821.20 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

28.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





