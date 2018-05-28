<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2018 14:32:18

DGAP-DD: Staramba SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2018 / 14:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Daudert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors, Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Staramba SE

b) LEI
5299008Y94QHNMRK6U07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
48.6244 EUR 24312.20 EUR
49.0180 EUR 24509.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
48.8212 EUR 48821.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Staramba SE
Aroser Allee 66
13407 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.staramba.com/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42859  28.05.2018 



Nachrichten zu STARAMBA SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu STARAMBA SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:22
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
10:01
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: In der normalen Konsolidierung
09:07
Vontobel: Setzen Sie auf Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen: Mit konservativem Sicherheitspuffer und attraktivem Coupon
08:55
SMI droht Gefahr
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:30
J.P. Morgan AM: Das Verbrauchervertrauen in der Eurozone bleibt solide
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STARAMBA SE 43.00 -31.09% STARAMBA SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
SMI fester - DAX verliert leicht - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Apple verpasst vielversprechenden Trend und verliert dadurch eine Menge Geld
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16
Swiss Re und Softbank beenden Gespräche über Minderheitsbeteiligung - Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester - DAX verliert leicht - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag der neuen Woche freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB