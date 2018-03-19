Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
19.03.2018 18:20:15
DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG
DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english
41311 19.03.2018
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
41311 19.03.2018
Nachrichten zu Siemens Healthineers AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:20
|DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG (EQS Group)
|
18:20
|DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG (EQS Group)
|
17:58
|DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG (EQS Group)
|
17:58
|DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG (EQS Group)
|
15:00
|Dax fällt: Zinsspekulationen machen Anleger nervös - Healthineers-Aktie steigt (Börse Online)
|
10:05
|Siemens Healthineers-Aktie kräftig im Plus - Papier knüpft an erfolgreiche Erstnotiz an (Börse Online)
|
09:22
|Siemens Healthineers: Da ist noch mehr drin (Der Aktionär)
|
08:21
|Börse: Dax taucht ab, Facebook reisst Nasdaq in die Tiefe (manager magazin online)
Analysen zu Siemens Healthineers AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX beenden den Handel in der Verlustzone
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag schwächer.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}