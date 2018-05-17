<
17.05.2018 14:58:00

DGAP-DD: SMT Scharf AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2018 / 14:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Vorsteher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMT Scharf AG

b) LEI
529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005751986

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.00 EUR 6800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.00 EUR 6800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42597  17.05.2018 



