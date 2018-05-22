<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2018 10:16:53

DGAP-DD: SHW AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2018 / 10:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: SHW Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHW AG

b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1JBPV9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition as part of the public purchase offer dated 29 March 2018 (status after the so-called water level at the end of the acceptance period of May 22, 2018)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
35.00 EUR 1873375.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
35.00 EUR 1873375.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Wilhelmstrasse 67
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42707  22.05.2018 



Nachrichten zu SHW AGmehr Nachrichten

10:16
 DGAP-DD: SHW AG english (EQS Group)
10:16
 DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch (EQS Group)
17.05.18
 DGAP-DD: SHW AG english (EQS Group)
17.05.18
 DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch (EQS Group)
15.05.18
 DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch (EQS Group)
15.05.18
 DGAP-DD: SHW AG english (EQS Group)
14.05.18
 DGAP-DD: SHW AG english (EQS Group)
14.05.18
 DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch (EQS Group)

Analysen zu SHW AGmehr Analysen

16.06.17 SHW Hold Commerzbank AG
26.04.17 SHW Hold Commerzbank AG
30.03.17 SHW Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
28.02.17 SHW Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
08.02.17 SHW Hold Commerzbank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:51
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
08:47
SMI etabliert leicht negativen Trend
18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Energie-Titel mit höchster Dividendenrendite
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SHW AG 42.25 3.30% SHW AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Unbeständiges Börsenwetter: Mit diesen Aktien winken trotzdem Gewinne
Kursziele fallen: Analysten nehmen die Deutsche Bank-Aktie ins Visier
SMI etwas fester -- DAX unentschlossen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas fester -- DAX unentschlossen
Am Dienstag weist der heimische Aktienmarkt positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB