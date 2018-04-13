<
13.04.2018 13:49:07

DGAP-DD: SHW AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.04.2018 / 13:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: SHW Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHW AG

b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1JBPV9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition as part of the public purchase offer dated 29 March 2018 (status after the so-called water level announcement of 12 April 2018)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
35.00 EUR 14350 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
35 EUR 14350 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


13.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Wilhelmstrasse 67
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41889  13.04.2018 



