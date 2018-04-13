DGAP-DD: SHW AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.04.2018 / 13:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: SHW Beteiligungs GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dipl.-Ing. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Pierer Position: Member of the Supervisory Board





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHW AG

b) LEI

391200185EAICK4MYR83

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1JBPV9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition as part of the public purchase offer dated 29 March 2018 (status after the so-called water level announcement of 12 April 2018)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



35.00 EUR 14350 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



35 EUR 14350 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





