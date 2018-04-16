<
16.04.2018 18:43:47

DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.04.2018 / 18:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MK Beleggingsmaatschappij Venlo B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael Stephan Rolf
Last name(s): Köhler
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































































Price(s) Volume(s)
36.7 EUR 71418.20 EUR
37.2 EUR 6361.20 EUR
36.6 EUR 5307.00 EUR
36.8 EUR 22080.00 EUR
38.4 EUR 23040.00 EUR
37.3 EUR 10444.00 EUR
38 EUR 9766.00 EUR
37.9 EUR 79590.00 EUR
37.6 EUR 9400.00 EUR
38.1 EUR 22860.00 EUR
38 EUR 23484.00 EUR
37.8 EUR 56700.00 EUR
37.5 EUR 31950.00 EUR
38.7 EUR 15480.00 EUR
39.2 EUR 7134.40 EUR
37.7 EUR 5353.40 EUR
37.8 EUR 3780.00 EUR
37.8 EUR 10584.00 EUR
38 EUR 130948.00 EUR
37.9 EUR 10384.60 EUR
37.9 EUR 56850.00 EUR
38.6 EUR 16173.40 EUR
39 EUR 3900.00 EUR
38.5 EUR 3850.00 EUR
37.7 EUR 18850.00 EUR
38 EUR 37962.00 EUR
37.9 EUR 11370.00 EUR
37.6 EUR 69447.20 EUR
37.5 EUR 1875.00 EUR
37.4 EUR 4974.20 EUR
36.9 EUR 11402.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
37.7485 EUR 792718.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41903  16.04.2018 



