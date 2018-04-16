DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.04.2018 / 18:43

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MK Beleggingsmaatschappij Venlo B.V.





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Stephan Rolf Last name(s): Köhler Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: NL0012044747





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



36.7 EUR 71418.20 EUR



37.2 EUR 6361.20 EUR



36.6 EUR 5307.00 EUR



36.8 EUR 22080.00 EUR



38.4 EUR 23040.00 EUR



37.3 EUR 10444.00 EUR



38 EUR 9766.00 EUR



37.9 EUR 79590.00 EUR



37.6 EUR 9400.00 EUR



38.1 EUR 22860.00 EUR



38 EUR 23484.00 EUR



37.8 EUR 56700.00 EUR



37.5 EUR 31950.00 EUR



38.7 EUR 15480.00 EUR



39.2 EUR 7134.40 EUR



37.7 EUR 5353.40 EUR



37.8 EUR 3780.00 EUR



37.8 EUR 10584.00 EUR



38 EUR 130948.00 EUR



37.9 EUR 10384.60 EUR



37.9 EUR 56850.00 EUR



38.6 EUR 16173.40 EUR



39 EUR 3900.00 EUR



38.5 EUR 3850.00 EUR



37.7 EUR 18850.00 EUR



38 EUR 37962.00 EUR



37.9 EUR 11370.00 EUR



37.6 EUR 69447.20 EUR



37.5 EUR 1875.00 EUR



37.4 EUR 4974.20 EUR



36.9 EUR 11402.10 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



37.7485 EUR 792718.7000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





