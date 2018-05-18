<
18.05.2018 10:29:05

DGAP-DD: SAP SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2018 / 10:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Duffek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction




Free receipt of 14 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee share scheme 'Share Matching Plan 2015'
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42621  18.05.2018 



