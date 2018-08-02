<
02.08.2018 10:25:06

DGAP-DD: Rubean AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2018 / 10:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Hermann
Last name(s): Geupel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Volume correction from EUR 47.000,00 to EUR 235.000,00

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 235000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




44065  02.08.2018 



