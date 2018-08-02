Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
02.08.2018 10:25:06
DGAP-DD: Rubean AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rubean AG
|Kistlerhofstr. 168
|81379 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rubean.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
44065 02.08.2018
Nachrichten zu Rubean AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:25
|DGAP-DD: Rubean AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10:25
|DGAP-DD: Rubean AG english (EQS Group)
|
01.08.18
|DGAP-DD: Rubean AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
01.08.18
|DGAP-DD: Rubean AG english (EQS Group)
|
26.02.18
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG (EQS Group)
|
26.02.18
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG (EQS Group)
|
07.12.17
|DGAP-DD: Rubean AG (EQS Group)
|
07.12.17
|DGAP-DD: Rubean AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Rubean AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX schwächer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am Donnerstag ist der heimische Aktienmarkt nach dem gestrigen Ruhetag schwächer.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}